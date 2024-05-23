InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of XDEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 24,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $372.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

