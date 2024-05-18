Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

