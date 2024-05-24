Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.32 and last traded at $185.55. Approximately 909,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,056,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

