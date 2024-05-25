Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. 4,523,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,516. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.