Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Stories

