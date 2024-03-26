Super League Enterprise (SLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Super League Enterprise to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLE opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Super League Enterprise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super League Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

