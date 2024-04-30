6,212 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

