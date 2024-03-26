Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Acquires C$31,600.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,600.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

VLE stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

