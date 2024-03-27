Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Acquires £922 in Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 922 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,165.17).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.5 %

AAF opened at GBX 104.22 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. Airtel Africa Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

