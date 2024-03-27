Daniel Faga Sells 145,940 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $578.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

