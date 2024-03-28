147,816 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after buying an additional 179,048 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 348,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

