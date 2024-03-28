Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF makes up about 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.