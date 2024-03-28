2,380 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

