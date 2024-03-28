1,591 Shares in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

BATS IAGG opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

