Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 552,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.