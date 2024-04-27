Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 785 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.31. 4,252,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,479. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

