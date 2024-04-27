Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,855,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

