Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

