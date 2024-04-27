Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 595,431 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

