3,296 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
