Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$16.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.60 to C$16.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,701. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

