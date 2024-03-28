Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) PT Set at C$1.60 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.60 price target by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

About Kraken Robotics

PNG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 654,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,284. The firm has a market cap of C$224.66 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

