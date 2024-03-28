Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) PT Set at C$1.60 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.60 price target by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.