aelf Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. aelf has a total market cap of $473.95 million and $10.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

