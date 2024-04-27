Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 2,933 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.25% of Hubbell worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $407.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

