Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

