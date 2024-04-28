Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $976.59

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $976.59 and traded as high as $990.25. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $990.25, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $976.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $979.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $30.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.55%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

