FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Cut by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.14. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,392,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

