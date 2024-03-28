Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,768 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.40 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

