Sebold Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

