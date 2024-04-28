Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of PIPR traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. 153,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,872. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73.
Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.
PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
