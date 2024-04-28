Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PIPR traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. 153,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,872. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.