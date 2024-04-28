Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 826 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 181.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $277.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.01 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

