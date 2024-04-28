Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

