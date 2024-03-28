Cormark Weighs in on Bragg Gaming Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRAG stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.