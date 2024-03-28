Cormark Weighs in on Bragg Gaming Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.