ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

ASML stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $966.31. 195,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,777. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $919.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.