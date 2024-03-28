West Oak Capital LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY remained flat at $24.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

