Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

