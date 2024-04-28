InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Up 0%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 15,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

(Get Free Report)

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.