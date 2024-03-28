Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BRZE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Braze by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

