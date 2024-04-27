The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -755.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

