CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Karen Detoro Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,820.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00.

NYSE CNO opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

