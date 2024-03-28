Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

