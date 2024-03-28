DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.