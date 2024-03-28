First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.