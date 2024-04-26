California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,637 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.64% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $64,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

