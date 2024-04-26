Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,816 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after buying an additional 1,665,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.