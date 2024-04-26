Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 34,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $747.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

