bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect bluebird bio to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 2,091,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.82. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

