CarMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 457,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.