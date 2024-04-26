Bfsg LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

