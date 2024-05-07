Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.24. 155,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day moving average of $229.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

